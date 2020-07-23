  1. Home
Alaya F has a Pretzel on her mind and becomes one after mastering complex yoga pose; See Photo

Alaya F who was craving a pretzel turned herself into one by acing a complex yoga pose.
Alaya F has a Pretzel on her mind and becomes one after mastering complex yoga pose; See Photo
Alaya F, one of Bollywood’s promising new actress won hearts with her first debut film titled, Jawaani Jaaneman. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and was appreciated for her debut performance. With that said, while we’re all confined to the comfort of our own homes and adapting to the new normal, celebrities keep their fans updated with their day to day activities. Be it their fitness regime, skincare routine, yummy recipes, throwback selfies, candid pictures, etc. And the same goes for Alaya F. 

The actress who captivated viewers with her performance on the big screen also has a massive following on social media. She frequently updates on her social media accounts. Most recently, she took to her Instagram profile and flaunted her flexibility in a complex yoga pose. She uploaded a picture of herself mastering the complex pose effortlessly and paired it with a witty caption showing her goofy side. She captioned the picture saying, “I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one.” 

Her post left fans mesmerised and stunned with her flexibility. Apart from that, Alaya who has been quarantining with her family has been flaunting her artistic side as well. She recently uploaded a throwback video of herself during a dance rehearsal when her hair extensions had fallen off. Noticing her extensions on the floor, the actress bursts into laughter. 

Meanwhile, on a professional front, we aren’t aware of the actress’s upcoming projects. She was last seen in the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman by Nitin Kakkar. The film was released earlier this year before the virus took over our lives.

