Alaya F OPENS UP about her quarantine diet, nepotism & choosing between Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday

The stunning Bollywood actress Alaya F who made her debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman was live with Pinkvilla on Instagram. The young and dynamic actress shared her diet amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress revealed that she is eating healthy food and also working out. Alaya joked that she may also post a workout video like many other celebrities have been doing on Instagram. When quizzed about her skincare, Alaya reveals that she mixed up some good ingredients like coffee and honey to keep her skin flawless.

The actress was asked about her opinion on the nepotism debate that was the burning topic in Bollywood. Alaya F states that she likes it when people debate and discuss things. The gorgeous actress Alaya F adds that she is a big supporter of the nepotism debate. She further goes on to mention that she worked very hard not to prove anyone anything. Alaya states that she only wants to get better with sheer hard work. The diva played a character of a 21-year-old girl, Tia Singh in the starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The film saw play a mother to Tia Singh's character. The actress was questioned about her choice between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Alaya F says that there is no way she will pick between the two talented actors. The stunner says that both Sara and Ananya are very good in their respective ways. She adds that someone is good with their style while some other actor is very good with their performances. But, Alaya clearly stayed away from choosing between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Check out the video with Alaya F:

