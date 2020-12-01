Alaya F raises the temperature with her alluring PIC, says she can't wait to unveil 'exciting things' for fans

Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, has recently shared a stunning picture and announced something 'exciting'.

Actress Alaya F, who has turned a year older recently, has shared another alluring picture of her on her social media handle. In the picture, the young diva can be seen wearing an embellished bralette and a beaded frill skirt. She can be also seen holding a pole and dancing around while striking a stylish pose for the camera. From the latest picture of Alaya, it seems she is shooting for a dance sequence. In her new social media post, Alaya has also informed her fans that she has a lot of exciting things coming up.

While sharing the stunning picture, Alaya wrote, "Lots of exciting things coming up! Can't wait for you guys to see it!" Soon, several curious fans of her started dropping in comments on her post as they are eagerly waiting to see her on big screen soon. Alaya, who turned 23 on November 28, recently posted an uber-slim pose from a photo-op that has wowed her fans. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!” followed with a heart emoticon.”

Take a look at Alaya F’s latest post here:

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. She is one of the promising actors of B-Town. She made her debut alongside and earlier this year. Alaya’s performances in the film had garnered a lot of appreciations from the critics as well from her fans. Now, she has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Credits :Alaya F Instagram

