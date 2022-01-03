Alaya F recovers from COVID 19 after battling it for a week; Urges people to mask up and stay safe

COVID 19 threat continues to hover over tinselvile as there has been a massive surge in the cases in recent days. After celebs like Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor etc had tested positive for COVID 19, another celebrity has joined the list. We are talking about Alaya F. The actress took to social media to confirm her battle with the deadly virus and revealed that while she had tested positive a week ago, she has now recovered from it completely.

Alaya wrote, “Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for COVID a week ago. I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now. Since I hadn’t developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice. During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative.”

Furthermore, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress also urged everyone to wear masks and stay safe. “Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don’t take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you!”

Take a look at Alaya F’s post:

Meanwhile, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have also been in home isolation ever since they have tested positive for COVID 19. He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up”.