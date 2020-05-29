Alaya F reminisces her Jawaani Jaaneman days as she shares video of her first rehearsal song; Watch

Alaya Furniturewala took to Instagram to reminisce her Jawaani Jaaneman days as she shared a video of her first dance rehearsal song ever.

The Bollywood box office debut has been short lived for this year, but has seen some crackling performances. From late actor Irrfan's stint in Angrezi Medium to in Chhapaak, celebs have made sure we stay entertained. There are also some new entrants this year and Alaya Furniturewala was one of them. The actress made her debut opposite in Jawaani Jaaneman and has created quite a fan base for herself.

Today, Alaya took to Instagram to reminisce her Jawaani Jaaneman days as she shared a video of her first dance rehearsal song ever. Alaya showed her moves in Jawaani Jaaneman's track Gallan Kardi and on Friday she shared a rehearsal video of the same. She wrote, "My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!! From sneakers to 6 inch heels the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile! #jawaanijaaneman @beingmudassarkhan @abhishri.sen." Alaya's debut act was much talked about and the actress was also lauded for her performance.



As Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya is aware of the debate around nepotism and says she has been a big supporter on this topic. "I just want to get better and better. A lot of people changed and will further change their perception on this. It is just a matter of time and some effort. There are and will be times even when you do a lot of hard work, people won't appreciate it but that is okay," Alaya had revealed to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat.

