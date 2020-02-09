Alaya F reveals it was a 'big deal' that she had more followers than Sara & Janhvi before her film's release

Recently, in an interview, Alaya F spoke about the pros and cons of social media and if the validation meant anything. Read on to know more.

Alaya F made a splash at the box office last month with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside and . The young gun seems to have largely impressed the movie-watching audience with her performance and easy going attitude. Joining the current crop of actors, Alaya is aware that the competition from now on is cut throat and social media plays a big role. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Alaya spoke about the pros and cons of social media and if the validation meant anything.

When quizzed if it is a must-have tool in today's day and age. Alaya said, "Your movies get promoted better , brands want to sign you more, it's a huge part of the business. The numbers are so important, it creates a difference in what you get paid." She also added that it seemed like a big deal when her number of followers were way higher than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor when she wasn't even a part of the industry.

Alaya revealed, "This is back to when 50,000 followers was a big deal, and I had them. I used to feel yeah, I have the most number of followers from that slot you know. Cut to Dhadak was announced and Janhvi made her account public, and overnight she had like 500 thousand followers, cut to Sara's debut and her following went up. And, I was like, ‘what, I put in so much effort in this.’"

The actress also added that it is easy to buy followers, "I realized it's so stupid, it's always changing. People buy followers, and social media is very overrated."

Credits :Film Companion

