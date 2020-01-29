Alaya F reveals that work has become her passion
"I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in 'sabki suno lekin apni karo' (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don't take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself," Alaya told IANS. And the young artiste likes being "pressurised" too.
"I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after working. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work," she added. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya's on-screen father and mother respectively. Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There's so much to learn from them."
Add new comment