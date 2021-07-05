Alaya F roped in by Ekta Kapoor to headline Hindi remake of Kannada hit 'U-Turn'; WATCH the intense first look

U-Turn, originally starring Shraddha Srinath, was released in 2016. For the Hindi remake, Alaya F has been signed to star as the lead. The film will be produced by Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta shared a first look video on social media on Monday.

Having made her presence felt in her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman in the presence of and , Alaya F was all set to take over Bollywood post her smashing debut. However, the COVID 19 pandemic hit and things came to a standstill for everyone including Alaya F. However, now, as things are getting back on track, an exciting announcement is out regarding Alaya's next. The young star has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor to headline the Hindi remake of Kannada hit thriller, U-Turn. Ekta also shared the first look announcement of the film on her handle on social media on Monday.

Originally, the film U-Turn was released in Kannada and had Shraddha Srinath in the lead. It was also remade with Samantha Akkineni in the lead in Tamil and Telugu. Now, for the Hindi remake, Alaya has been roped in by Ekta, who is backing the film under Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms for more edgy content. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey."

Take a look:

Talking about why she roped in Alaya, Ekta told Mid-Day that she found her work in Jawaani Jaaneman 'fantastic'. She felt that Alaya could connect with audiences. As per Mid-Day's report, the film will go on floors in Mumbai on Tuesday. The teaser also revealed Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh's name as creative producer of the film.

Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her. Ekta Kapoor

Talking about Alaya, Ekta told Mid-Day, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences. U-Turn takes on a ride with twists and turns galore, and provides edge-of-the-seat excitement." The Hindi remake will be directed by debutante director Arif Khan and the shoot starts tomorrow in the city.

I feel responsible to be given the task to drive such an intriguing story. Alaya F

On being roped in as the lead for the Hindi remake of Kannada hit, Alaya was on cloud nine. The young star kid was excited to work with Ekta in her next stint after her debut film. Alaya told the daily, "It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be given the task to drive such an intriguing story."

Talking about the original film, U-Turn was a supernatural thriller that was produced, directed and written by Pawan Kumar. It traces the journey of a young reporter who begins investigating the mysterious deaths of motorists who happen to break traffic rules on a particular flyover. What happens when she begins her investigation is filled with twists and turns. U-Turn has been remade in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. Now, it is being made by Ekta Kapoor in Hindi and Alaya will be seen as the lead.

