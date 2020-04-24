X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alaya F’s art obsession made her paint her own face after running out of sheets

Actress Alaya F. ran out art sheets but she has found an interesting solution. Alaya took to Indstagram to demonstrate how she has expertly been using her face as canvas!
5937 reads Mumbai
Alaya F’s art obsession made her paint her own face after running out of sheetsAlaya F’s art obsession made her paint her own face after running out of sheets
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alaya shared a video flaunting her face painting. In the video, the young actress sports butterfly painting on her eyes.

"Ran out of art sheets so I used my face," she captioned the clip, which currently has 141k likes on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ran out of art sheets so I used my face

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar's "Jawaani Jaaneman", a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) is her her father.

Unlike many other industry kids, Alaya has tackled the nepotism debate with a straight face. She recently said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie.

Also Read Alaya F is trying to make the best of her time during lockdown

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement