Alaya F says comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi & Ananya is 'wonderful': All have something unique to offer

In a recent chat, Alaya F, who debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman, opened up about her comparisons with Gen-Z stars Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. She further urged everyone to focus on the positives of the comparison.

Among the popular debutantes of 2020, Alaya F managed to grab eyeballs with her performance in and starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and continues to remain in the limelight amid the pandemic as well owing to her very active shenanigans on social media. The young star keeps her fans entertained via the same with her posts. Alaya also often gets compared with other Gen-Z stars of Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday who had a similar start to their career with big ticket releases.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Alaya opened up about her thoughts on the comparison with her contemporaries like Sara, Janhvi and Ananya. She shared that it is 'wonderful' being compared with 'amazing, talented, successful girls.' Further, she went on to say that each of them brings something unique to the table and so far, whatever work they have done, they have been successful. The Jawaani Jaaneman star shared that she focuses on the positives and hence, sees the comparison as 'wonderful.'

They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. Alaya F

Talking about comparison with Sara, Janhvi Ananya, Alaya told Etimes, "They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful. I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important."

The young star is quite a rage on social media and her dance videos often tend to go viral among fans. The gorgeous star kid has been spending time at home amid the current COVID 19 crisis and recently, even shared Kabir Bedi's video of how to fight COVID 19 on her Instagram story and called him, 'The best.' She also bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut recently.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan gets love from aunt Saba as she says 'looking good' on her vacay pics with Ibrahim, Amrita Singh

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×