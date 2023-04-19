Alaya F says she is not a ‘fully nepo baby’ but acknowledges that she comes from privilege

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, was recently seen in Freddy, and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took Alaya’s name when asked who she thinks deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar. Alaya was over the moon, and she took to her Instagram to express how grateful she feels. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. In a recent interview, Alaya shared her views on nepotism, and also revealed why she doesn’t think she is a ‘fully nepo baby’.

Alaya F doesn’t consider herself a ‘fully nepo baby’

While speaking with Indian Express, Alaya F said that she is not fully a ‘nepotism baby’ and that there are different levels of nepotism. She said that her mother Pooja Bedi quit acting before Alaya’s birth and that she hasn’t grown up among ‘industry parties.’ “I don’t count myself as a fully nepo baby, because you need to understand there are different levels in that. My mother was done with the industry, she had quit acting before I was born. I have not grown up among industry parties, that’s not been my life. So sometimes it does get frustrating because there are levels of nepotism,” said Alaya.

However, she did acknowledge her privilege, and added, “At the end of the day, I do come from privilege and that’s half of someone else’s journey. It does get me into rooms but it doesn’t really guarantee me movies. But reaching there is the hardest part.” Alaya shared that while she does get access, it is solely merit that takes a person ahead. She added that she is a nepo baby, but everything she has done cannot be credited to where she comes from.

On the professional front, Alaya F is gearing up for the release of her upcoming supernatural thriller U-Turn, which also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashim Gulati, Manu Rishi and Rajesh Sharma.

ALSO READ: How did Alaya F react after Priyanka Chopra said she deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar?