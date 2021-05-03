  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alaya F says she once considered cosmetic surgery for her nose: I’ll probably never do it as it’s so pointless

Alaya F, who received an overwhelming response for her film Jawaani Jaaneman, has confessed that she once thought of getting a nose job done.
2954 reads Mumbai
Alaya F wanted cosmetic surgery for her nose Alaya F says she once considered cosmetic surgery for her nose: I’ll probably never do it as it’s so pointless
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alaya F made her acting debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman and her performance was appreciated. She has a huge fan following on social platforms. She always treats her fans with stunning pictures on her Instagram. Alaya F recently made headlines after she was compared with other actresses of her generation like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. And now, there is another report that has stated she had once thought of getting cosmetic surgery for her nose.

In an interview with Zoom entertainment, the actress revealed that she thought of getting cosmetic surgery for her nose but then dropped the idea. “It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here,” Alaya F said. She further mentioned that she will never do it in her life as it does not make sense. 

Coming back to her comparison with other actresses, she had said that it is wonderful. The actress took it in a positive way and said that everyone in the industry has something to offer which is different from each other.  

The actress also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar. In the film, she played the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Also Read: Alaya F says comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi & Ananya is 'wonderful': All have something unique to offer

Credits :Hindustan Times

You may like these
Alaya F says comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi & Ananya is 'wonderful': All have something unique to offer
Alaya F says mom Pooja Bedi never intended to be an actor: Was never her big dream & she kind of fell into it
Alaya F flaunts her million dollar smile as she wins Best Debut Award; Mother Pooja Bedi says ‘Proud of you’
Alaya F refutes rumours of dating Aaishvary Thackeray; Says ‘He is a good friend’
Jawaani Jaaneman turns 1: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's pairing to Alaya F's debut; Interesting facts of the flick
Alaya F burns the dance floor with her killer moves on tunes of Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Kalank title track