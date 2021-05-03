Alaya F says she once considered cosmetic surgery for her nose: I’ll probably never do it as it’s so pointless

Alaya F, who received an overwhelming response for her film Jawaani Jaaneman, has confessed that she once thought of getting a nose job done.

Alaya F made her acting debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman and her performance was appreciated. She has a huge fan following on social platforms. She always treats her fans with stunning pictures on her Instagram. Alaya F recently made headlines after she was compared with other actresses of her generation like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. And now, there is another report that has stated she had once thought of getting cosmetic surgery for her nose.

In an interview with Zoom entertainment, the actress revealed that she thought of getting cosmetic surgery for her nose but then dropped the idea. “It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here,” Alaya F said. She further mentioned that she will never do it in her life as it does not make sense.

Coming back to her comparison with other actresses, she had said that it is wonderful. The actress took it in a positive way and said that everyone in the industry has something to offer which is different from each other.

The actress also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar. In the film, she played the role of ’s daughter. The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Also Read: Alaya F says comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi & Ananya is 'wonderful': All have something unique to offer

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×