Alaya F shares exciting glimpses from Paris vacay: Found a pool table, French toast & friends; WATCH

Alaya F is having a whale of a time on her Paris vacation and her recent photos on social media are proof. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, made her debut in showbiz with the 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman, where she featured alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Although it was her first time on-screen, Alaya left quite the mark on viewers’ minds with her confidence and charming screen presence. This charm is unmissable even in her virtual world as she keeps an active presence on Instagram. Alaya often treats fans to sneak peeks into different aspects of her life including painting, photoshoots, exercising, dancing, and more. And now, Alaya has shared glimpses of her time in Paris.

Last night, the star kid took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures and videos from her trip to the beautiful city. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a stunning black dress. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, and she accessorized with a dainty necklace. She was seen playing pool, posing with a friend, and enjoying a yummy meal in the outdoors as well. Her skills at pool are quite impressive. Sharing these pictures and videos, Alaya captioned the post, “Found a pool table, French toast & friends.” The post was flooded with likes and comments in no time.

Take a look at Alaya F’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya has a couple of interesting projects in the kitty. She will be seen in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and Ekta Kapoor’s U-Turn. Apart from this, she also has Anurag Kashyap’s untitled project in the pipeline.

