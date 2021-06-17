Alaya F shares her scary experience in New York: I used to hear loud footsteps in middle of the night

Alaya F shares about her spine-chilling experience in New York. Actress reveals about hearing loud footsteps in middle of the night and also explains how she realised it.

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress Alaya F spoke about the time when she used to live in New York and how she felt something sinister in her apartment. Alaya was studying in New York when she first encountered a ghost in her life. The actress explained a lot of creepy things would happen in her apartment. Alaya said, “When I was living and studying in New York, there was a ghost in my New York apartment. I used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night. Sometimes, the shower would turn on randomly. There were lots of creepy things that would happen.”

Alaya further added how she felt the existence of the ghost, she said, “Then, one day, something happened where, from the corner of my eye, I saw this quick flash go past me. I was like, ‘did you see that?’ and she was like, ‘I didn’t see anything but I felt something hit me like this as though someone was running by me’. That's when I was like, ‘Okay, there is something else going on here’, and then I was really terrified, I didn’t want to go back to my home,” the actress was living with a friend who also had the spine-chilling experience. Alaya often shares some fun pictures or videos or lifestyle tips on her social media handles.

Last year, Alaya made her debut with in the movie ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, which got an OTT release. The film bagged Alaya the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

