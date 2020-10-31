  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alaya F shares a hilarious video as she aces a dance lift but fails to figure the landing

Alaya F keeps posting hilarious videos to entertain her fans on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared one such video where she aced a dance lift but failed to figure the landing.
26097 reads Mumbai
Alaya F shares a hilarious video as she aces a dance lift but fails to figure the landingAlaya F shares a hilarious video as she aces a dance lift but fails to figure the landing
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down she hilariously falls on the dance partner's stomach.

Both in the end of the video burst into laughter.

"We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat," she wrote alongside the clip.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Also Read: Alaya F has an ‘Oops’ moment as her hair extensions come off while dancing and it’s hilarious; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Alia Bhatt poses like Cinderella in her latest social media post: Captions it as 'New dress and a night out'
Ananya Panday talks about her journey; says 'I truly enjoy learning and I want to be a student for life'
Sunny Kaushal reveals his look from his upcoming film Hurdang; says his look is inspired by Anil Kapoor
WATCH: Alaya F joins Bal Thackeray's grandson in Dubai to celebrate his birthday; Smita Thackeray shares video
Alaya F 'dancing with a stranger' in her latest post
Alaya F has a Pretzel on her mind and becomes one after mastering complex yoga pose; See Photo
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Alaya is love

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement