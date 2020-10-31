Alaya F shares a hilarious video as she aces a dance lift but fails to figure the landing

Alaya F keeps posting hilarious videos to entertain her fans on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared one such video where she aced a dance lift but failed to figure the landing.

Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down she hilariously falls on the dance partner's stomach.

Both in the end of the video burst into laughter.

"We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat," she wrote alongside the clip.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Credits :IANS

