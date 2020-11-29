Alaya F strikes a stunning pose in bikini as she celebrates 23rd birthday in style: Feeling blessed & happy

Alaya F has turned a year older on November 28. She has recently shared a stunning picture of her from her birthday celebrations.

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 28. As the actress has turned a year older, the budding star took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture from the birthday celebrations. The beautiful actress has also penned a sweet note of gratitude for her fans; she has thanked them for all the lovely birthday wishes they have poured in. Alaya looks like a dream in the picture as she can be donning a blue-hued bikini.

She can be seen happily striking a stylish pose for the camera. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!” followed with a heart emoticon. She also shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story, wherein she can be seen wearing a midi dress and heels while walking around the glowing initials of her name.

Soon after she posted the picture, several started pouring in sweet birthday wishes for Alaya on her post. Actress commented on her post, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” Photographer Varinder Chawla wrote, “Happy Birthday Alaya,” with a few emoticons.

Take a look at Alaya F’s latest post here:

Alaya has been very active on social media ever since the lockdown started. She has treated her fans with her workout videos and gorgeous photos as well. Her performance Jawaani Jaaneman alongside and was highly appreciated by the audiences as well as by the critics. Presently, Alaya is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. However, the actress is yet to announce her next project.

