  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alaya F strikes a stunning pose in bikini as she celebrates 23rd birthday in style: Feeling blessed & happy

Alaya F has turned a year older on November 28. She has recently shared a stunning picture of her from her birthday celebrations.
12802 reads Mumbai
Alaya F strikes a stunning pose in bikiniAlaya F strikes a stunning pose in bikini as she celebrates 23rd birthday in style: Feeling blessed & happy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 28. As the actress has turned a year older, the budding star took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture from the birthday celebrations. The beautiful actress has also penned a sweet note of gratitude for her fans; she has thanked them for all the lovely birthday wishes they have poured in. Alaya looks like a dream in the picture as she can be donning a blue-hued bikini. 

She can be seen happily striking a stylish pose for the camera. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!” followed with a heart emoticon. She also shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story, wherein she can be seen wearing a midi dress and heels while walking around the glowing initials of her name.

Soon after she posted the picture, several started pouring in sweet birthday wishes for Alaya on her post. Actress Mouni Roy commented on her post, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” Photographer Varinder Chawla wrote, “Happy Birthday Alaya,” with a few emoticons. 

Take a look at Alaya F’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya has been very active on social media ever since the lockdown started. She has treated her fans with her workout videos and gorgeous photos as well. Her performance Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu was highly appreciated by the audiences as well as by the critics. Presently, Alaya is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. However, the actress is yet to announce her next project.

Also Read: Alaya F steps out in her casual best but we have our eyes on her LATEST Louis Vuitton finds

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alaya F Instagram

You may like these
Alaya F shares a hilarious video as she aces a dance lift but fails to figure the landing
WATCH: Alaya F joins Bal Thackeray's grandson in Dubai to celebrate his birthday; Smita Thackeray shares video
Alaya F 'dancing with a stranger' in her latest post
Alaya F has a Pretzel on her mind and becomes one after mastering complex yoga pose; See Photo
Alaya F completes the 50 push-up challenge with little breaks
Alaya F has an ‘Oops’ moment as her hair extensions come off while dancing and it’s hilarious; Watch