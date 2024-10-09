Alaya F to star in Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s sequel? Here’s what we know

The 2023 film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, received a lot of love from the viewers. Now, an exciting update has surfaced about the sequel of this coming-of-age drama. It has been learned that Alaya F has been roped in for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 2.

According to a recent report in India Today, Alaya F is set to feature in the sequel to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The portal’s source stated that she will be joining the original trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the second part. Further details have not been revealed yet.

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. She has starred in films like Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao, and more.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the original film is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under their banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The movie explores the impact of social media on the career and relationships of three friends. It was released on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday shared her reaction to the praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan after its release. She said, “It feels really good. It feels exciting, it feels motivating, and it feels like a release in some way because we give so much to the movies that we make.”

The actress continued, “It feels good, because more than anything, the fact that people have related to it so much; they found comfort in the movie; they found things that they want to change in their lives because of a movie. When someone has a conversation because of a movie, I think that’s a good sign.”

Ananya Panday has done some more exciting work on OTT post KGHK. She starred in the comedy drama series Call Me Bae and was recently seen in the cyber thriller CTRL.

