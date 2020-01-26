Alaya F on what she has that Ananya Panday doesn't: 'A good answer on nepotism’

Alaya Furniturewala, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman says she has a better response for nepotism than Ananya Panday.

Alaya Furniturewala is all set to mark her debut with upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Starring in the lead, the film follows the story of a man, naughty at 40. He lives like a bachelor until his daughter shows up at his door. Refusing to give up his freedom, he denies his father duties. Step in , his ex-wife and his daughter's mother. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated for February 9, 2020 release. Welcoming fresh face Alaya Furniturewala on board, the film is her first stance in Bollywood.

Alaya too is a Starkid. The young actress is Pooja Bedi's daughter. Pooja Bedi has been a part of many Bollywood movies such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Vishkanya, Aatank Hi Aatank and more. She has also been a television talk show host. On Zoom’s chat show, the newbie was asked to answer a set of questions in a rapid-fire round where one of the questions asked what is that she has but Ananya Panday doesn't. Taking a dig at the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, Alaya responded saying that she has a good answer to nepotism, unlike .

The debutante referred to the roundtable interview after which Alia Bhatt was trolled for her answer on nepotism. She stated that her father Chunky Panday never appeared on Koffee With Karan nor did he feature in any Dharma film. Hence, it was not easy for her to make a mark for herself in the industry. Alaya said that even though there was more to what Ananya was trying to explain, she was not able to put it out in a convincing way. It is easy for a few words to be taken in the wrong sense, she added.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s savage reply to Ananya Panday on her opinion about nepotism is winning the internet

Read More