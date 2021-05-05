Alaya F on why she did music video Aaj Sajeya: Wanted people to see me again after Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F featured in a music video Aaj Sajeya just after her film Jawaani Jaaneman. The song was appreciated.

Alaya F is a very popular actress of her generation. She has been often been compared with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan but the actress has taken it on a positive note. She made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also starred and in the lead roles. The actress was also seen in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya and was appreciated a lot. But recently she opened up on why she did a music video just after one film release.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said that soon after my film was released, the country went into lockdown due to the pandemic which was disheartening. “But during the lockdown, I focussed on many other things. There are projects left to be completed and I am excited for them. And this was the main reason why I decide to a music video Aaj Sajeya. I thought it was important for people to see me again,” she added. The song is sung by Goldie Sohel and was produced by Dharma 2.0. The song had received an overwhelming response.

The actress even said that she is happy with the way the song came out. Recently, she had revealed that she thought of getting cosmetic surgery for her nose. She said that she will never do it in her life as it is pointless.

She has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Jawaani Jaaneman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, she essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

