Ali Abbas Zafar is all smiles with wife Alicia in THIS adorable selfie; Arjun Kapoor & Katrina Kaif react

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet photograph with none other than his wife Alicia Zafar. The couple was all smiles as they posed for an adorable selfie. In the picture, the director looked dashing in a white tee accessorised with black sunnies, while his wife donned a beautiful printed ensemble and nailed her look. For the unversed, Ali and Alicia tied the knot in January, this year.

Ali used a simple red heart emoticon to caption the picture with the love of his life. While scores of fans liked his post, the actor teased him and wrote, ''Bhabi aa gayi'' in the comments section. was also among thousands who liked Ali and Alicia’s cute selfie. Previously, Ali had shared some stunning pictures from his wedding day on the photo-sharing application. He captioned them, ''1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears. When I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.”

Earlier, speaking to Times, the filmmaker had opened up about how he met Alicia. “I got to know her during ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. After that, I kept pursuing her to marry me; she said 'yes' only last year. Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she's born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all. But I kept pursuing because I felt that she was the only one I wanted to start a family with.”

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Ali Abbas Zafar on completing a decade, superhero universe, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan & Adi Chopra