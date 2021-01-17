Ali Abbas Zafar Birthday: Katrina Kaif’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to Salman Khan’s Sultan, a look at his journey

From being an assistant director to turning into a producer, here’s a look at filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's journey on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who certainly believes in making films for the masses, has turned a year older today. The young and talented director is celebrating his 39th birthday today on January 17. Zafar loves to cast a big star in his films ever since his first collaboration with for Sultan. He recently made his digital debut with starrer political drama Tandav, which has received mixed reviews from the audiences as well as from the critics. The story of Tandav revolves around Indian politics. It also features actors like Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul and others.

How It All Began

While Tandav may not be his best work, Ali has several hit films to his credits like Sultan in 2016, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, and Bharat in 2019. After graduating from Kirori Mal College in New Delhi, Ali entered the film industry as an assistant director for a famous production company. In 2011, he made his directorial and screenwriting debut with and Imran Khan starrer Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Zafar’s next film was an action drama, Gunday, which was released in 2014. The film was set in the 1970s and 80s’ of Calcutta and starred , and in the lead role. Late actor Irrfan Khan was also a part of the film which performed well at the box office.

Up and Up

After Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday, Ali Abbas Zafar slowly and steadily shifted towards casting superstars and megastars to attract the masses. In 2016, he made a blockbuster sports drama titled Sultan, starring Salman Khan and in the lead role. The actors played never before seen avatars as wrestlers and the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It also opened to positive reviews from critics and since then, there has been no looking back for Ali.

Apart from his films revolving around a popular actor, Zafar’s movies have always offered the audiences a larger-than-life experience. Be it the unrealistic plot of Sultan to the over-the-top plot of Tiger Zinda Hai or the overstated world of Bharat, Zafar’s movies are set in a world that's distantly expelled from reality, and it often works in his favour. However, be it sports drama or action drama, Ali’s films are always driven by love.

Not only films, but Zafar has also managed to keep the old-school charm of Hindi cinema alive with songs like Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, or the lovestruck Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Wearing the Producer's Hat

In 2018, after collaborating with Salman Khan for the third time with Bharat, Ali made his debut as a producer with 2020 film Khaali Peeli, starring young actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Wedding Bliss

After a tough 2020, Ali had a good start to 2021. On January 3, he tied the knot with Alicia Zafar in a private ceremony. To introduce his wife to the world, he shared a stunning picture of him along with Alicia from their wedding celebration and wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra’s all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar...Mine for life.”

Now, here’s wishing Ali Abbas Zafar a very happy birthday!

