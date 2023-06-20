Ali Abbas Zafar breaks silence on Katrina Kaif-led action film, reveals why it is delayed

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif’s collaboration dates back to 2011 when Ali made his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Their collaboration has often resulted in hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Also, it is needless to say that these two share a warm bond. Hence, when reports of the two coming together for yet another film came out, fans could not contain their excitement. This film was said to be an actioner titled Super Soldier but unfortunately, it got delayed. Now in a chat with News 18, the director broke his silence about the same.

Ali Abbas Zafar spills beans on action film with Katrina Kaif

According to several reports, Super Soldier which was going to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar with Katrina Kaif in the lead got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later these two got busy with their respective work due to which the film was further delayed. It was said that the Bharat actress will be seen doing high-end action like Tiger Zinda Hai, Phantom, and others. Now Ali has revealed that the film has been pushed further but he also assured that it will not be shelved. He further added that this film was supposed to happen earlier but then Katrina got busy with Tiger 3 shooting and then the pandemic happened. He said, “That film is very much happening but I’m waiting for the right time to make the film. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors,” he quipped.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will next be seen in one of the much-awaited films of the year, Tiger 3. This film will also star Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a brief cameo in the film as Pathaan. Apart from this, she has Merry Christmas which will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and will star Vijay Sethupathi.

