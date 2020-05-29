Ali Abbas Zafar CONFIRMS his superhero film with Katrina Kaif; To go on the floors once the lockdown ends

After many speculations, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that his next is a superhero film starring Katrina Kaif in lead. Read on to know more.

In the month of March, Pinkvilla had exclusively said that has been signed on for Ali Abbas Zafar's next - a superheroine project that is currently being developed. Katrina, in many of her previous interviews, has spoken about how she has always wanted to do a superhero film. Now, with best friend Ali by her side, she's all set to indeed essay the main part in this female-centric action saga. But neither Kat nor Ali had confirmed this news and now in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director has confirmed that his next is a superhero film starring Katrina.

Ali Abbas Zafar said that recently, he locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. He has completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully, that script will be ready soon. The Bharat director further added that once back in action, he will go on a recce for Katrina's film. He further said, "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There is a lot happening."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Ali’s bond dates back to his debut directorial Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The two share a great rapport with each other and are best friends. Besides, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Katrina has previously worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. This superhero film will be one of the biggest woman-centric films from Bollywood, right after starrer Manikarnika which was also made on a huge scale. And given that it's primarily an action film, it would be nice to see Katrina ace the space she is best at!

