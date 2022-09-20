Ali Abbas Zafar reveals his plans of reuniting with Salman Khan; Says ‘We will be back’

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger 3. The film will be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Well, the first installment was directed by Kabir Khan and became a huge hit. The second was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and history repeated itself. Ali was supposed to direct the third too but he couldn’t. This hinted at the split between Salman and him. But the director rubbishes speculations and revealed his plans of reuniting with the actor soon.

To note, Tiger 3 is being directed by Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma. Talking to India Today, Ali Abbas Zafar said that it was important to take this break. “We have been working back to back and this break will help us find something new creativity. I am working on something new. When I will be ready, I will narrate to him. If he likes, we will be back,” the director said. Ali has also worked with Salman in Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.