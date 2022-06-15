Ali Abbas Zafar rubbishes rumours of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan being shelved, says the film is in pre-production

90’s movies hold a special place in our hearts and fans were all excited when the announcement of the reboot of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1998 hit ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was made. Adding to the excitement was the fact that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming film. But recently, the news of shelving the second installment of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, clearing the air, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, said, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours.”

Calling the rumours baseless, the filmmaker said the film is very much on track and is currently in pre-production. He said, ““We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK.”

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that, Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. While the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees. A major chunk of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in London. The movie is set to have an overall budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the costliest Hindi films to date.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will mark the first collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The teaser of the movie has already raised the excitement level amongst their fans. The movie is expected to hit the screens in Christmas 2023. The filmmaker has directed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others, and is presently gearing up for the release of an action thriller with Shahid Kapoor in lead.