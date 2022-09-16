Ali Abbas Zafar says he will do a big-budget quintessential film with Salman Khan: I am working on it
Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared that he is presently working on a big-budget entertainer that he plan on making with Salman Khan.
Director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and others said he is chalking out a plan to reteam with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a big action film. Talking to a news agency, the director said he has already started working on the script of the movie. “Inshallah, Salman sir and I will come together to do a big-budget quintessential Indian entertainer. I want to do a big action film with him. It is something I am working on and I will share (the script) with him soon.” If all goes well, the potential project will mark the duo’s fourth feature film together following blockbusters such as Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019).
Backed by backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Zafar may not have been able to direct the third part of the much-awaited action-thriller Tiger franchise due to prior commitments but he is looking forward to the movie. While Kabir Khan directed the first movie Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Zafar stepped in for the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai. The threequel, scheduled to hit the screens on April 21, 2023, is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame.
In a zoom interview with PTI, Zafar said “Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) is like an elder brother. When the third part of ‘Tiger’ was happening I had some engagements that I was committed to. Our timelines couldn’t match. But I think Maneesh, who is taking the franchise forward, will do justice to it. “Kabir Khan, me and now Maneesh, all of us brought our individuality to the films we made. I am looking forward to ‘Tiger 3′. I think it will be very entertaining. I am happy,” he added.
On the work front, Zafar, who is awaiting the release of his Netflix film Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh, has three projects in his kitty including Shahid Kapoor’s untitled action movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif.
