Ali Abbas Zafar says he will do a big-budget quintessential film with Salman Khan: I am working on it

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and others said he is chalking out a plan to reteam with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a big action film. Talking to a news agency, the director said he has already started working on the script of the movie. “Inshallah, Salman sir and I will come together to do a big-budget quintessential Indian entertainer. I want to do a big action film with him. It is something I am working on and I will share (the script) with him soon.” If all goes well, the potential project will mark the duo’s fourth feature film together following blockbusters such as Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019).



Backed by backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Zafar may not have been able to direct the third part of the much-awaited action-thriller Tiger franchise due to prior commitments but he is looking forward to the movie. While Kabir Khan directed the first movie Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Zafar stepped in for the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai. The threequel, scheduled to hit the screens on April 21, 2023, is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame.