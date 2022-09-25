Ali Abbas Zafar, wife Alicia blessed with baby girl; Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and others react

Leaving everyone delighted, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Sunday announced the arrival of his daughter, Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali and his wife Alicia Zafar, who got hitched in 2021, welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 24. Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a beautiful photo of his wifey Alicia in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour & Race , we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married. Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse," he added.

As soon as Ali shared the post, many celebs took to the comment section to shower the new parents with congratulatory messages. While Anushka Sharma dropped a red heart emoticon, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bhai," followed by multiple emojis. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, commented, "Mubarak ho guru ji," “Congratulations to you both!” wrote Priyanka Chopra. Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pedenekar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Huma Qureshi also dropped multiple red heart emoticons and wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah.” Comedian Sunil Grover was elated after hearing the news and wrote, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho !! Welcome Alija.”