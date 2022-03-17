Ali Abbas Zafar wraps Shahid Kapoor starrer action film; Says ‘Thank you for making last 6 months super fun’

It is another film wrap for Shahid Kapoor as director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that they have finished shooting for their upcoming action movie. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ali Abbas thanked Shahid Kapoor and the entire team for making the last 6 months super fun. He tweeted, “Action has always been one of my Favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor, and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun.”

As per early reports, the movie is said to be an adaptation French film, Nuit Blanche. Reportedly, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cop who is chasing after the mafia lords in Ali's untitled film, which is backed by Jio Studios. The French film on which Shahid's next is based has apparently been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively.

Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar’s tweet here:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also has Raj & DK's web series that also stars Raashi Khanna. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 14, this year. The movie will clash with KGF: Chapter 2. In the second part, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will also be seen. Apart from them Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Adheera.

