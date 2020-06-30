Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are 'in the mood for love' as they feature on a magazine cover together

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have featured on the magazine cover for the very first time and well, they sure do look like the perfect couple. Check out the photo here.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal definitely make for one of the most adorable couples in B-town and time and again, they do make it to the news and have fans gushing over them from time to time. And now, the two have featured on the cover of a Bridal magazine, given that the two were supposed to be married by now, however, for now, we can all just be glad for seeing them on the cover, for the first time.

In the cover, we see the two of them all decked up and while Richa looks absolutely gorgeous in that purple saree, Ali too, looks handsome in the sherwani. Both of them were supposed to get married back in April and this shoot happened way before the lockdown came into actions. If anything, we can all make out from this photo fo the two together as to how will they look if they were to pose like a married couple.

When the two had to delay their wedding, a statement by the duo stated, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's magazine cover here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

