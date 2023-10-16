Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha drop FIRST LOOK of wedding documentary, RiAliTY; give peek into their crazy ride

Actress Richa Chadha tied the knot with Ali Fazal and has been relishing her marital bliss ever since. Notably, it was earlier reported that the lovebirds will be sharing glimpses of their wedding journey in the form of a documentary called RiAlity. In a treat for fans, Ali Fazal and Chadha have now dropped a teaser of the documentary and the lovebirds also opened up on what RiAlity would bring to the table for fans.

A teaser of Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s RiAlity is out now

Taking to their Instagram accounts on Monday morning, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dropped the teaser of the much-anticipated documentary of their wedding. Helmed by Rahul Singh Datta, the teaser drops a unique perspective of him on the wedding and days that followed. Encapsulated with heartwarming moments spent together by Richa and Ali, the teaser is a roller coaster ride of emotions that displays nothing but raw and real love. Dropping the teaser, Ali wrote, “RiAliTY ….. Coming Soon.”

Check it out right here!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal open up on RiAlity

The lovebirds seem to be over the moon as they dropped the teaser today. Discussing the same, Richa highlighted how the documentary will be a mix of emotions including joy and excitement. She further noted how RiAlity is a heartfelt attempt to envelop the duo’s wedding experience. “RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It's a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings,” the actress noted.

Ali Fazal also discussed his wedding documentary stating how he and Richa would unbox their emotions, tussle, and the triumphs that came as a prerequisite of the wedding, through the documentary. “RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough,” mentioned the actor and added how it would reveal the duo’s flaws, dreams, and the essence of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s journey of love as two regular people.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 actress Richa Chadha opens up on interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal: ‘It happens in society…’