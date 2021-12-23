Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to get married in March next year? Here’s what we know

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal lives. Not just we were cooped inside our respective houses, life came to a standstill with businesses shut, offices closed and even the entertainment industry faced the consequences. While big releases were delayed owing to the pandemic, the big fat Indian weddings were also put on a hold. This also included Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding. For the uninitiated, the lovebirds were all set to tie the knot in April 2020. However, pandemic delayed their plans.

And while fans have been looking forward to the couple tying the knot soon, it is reported that Ali and Richa are planning to get hitched in March next year. According to a report published in Mid Day, the Fukrey stars will be having an intimate wedding and are currently on a hunt for a wedding location. “The wedding will be a two-city affair – in Mumbai and Delhi. However, they will keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. At the moment, the actors are looking at various venues in the cities and will zero in on the locations soon,” a source was quoted saying.

The report also suggested that March turns out to be a perfect time for the couple as they have their projects lined up starting in April. The source added, “Ali is working on a few Hollywood projects. So, they worked out their dates and settled on a summer wedding”. For the uninitiated, Ali and Richa met each other for the first time on the sets of Fukrey and clicked instantly.