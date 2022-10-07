Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look no less than royals in the latest wedding PICS
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha cannot stop smiling in latest pics from their wedding.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the newest married couple in Bollywood. For the past couple of days, these two have been stealing all the limelight for their wedding functions. Richa and Ali have just concluded their fairytale wedding ceremony and the pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding have taken over social media. Fans are going gaga over the power couple and cannot stop blessing the newlyweds. Today taking to his Instagram handle Ali shared a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremonies to thank everyone.
Ali Fazal shares pictures from his wedding ceremony
In the first picture, we can see Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look royal in their unique attire. Both of them held hands. Richa looked down while Ali could not keep his eyes away from her. In the next picture, Ali and Richa were seen hugging each other. In the next couple of pictures, we can only see the happy faces of Richa and Ali. Sharing these pictures, Ali wrote, “We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It's been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience to take in all the love that’s pouring in.”
Check out Ali Fazal’s pictures:
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal legally married
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, if reports are to be believed, are legally married to each other for 2.5 years. However, owing to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not grandly hold their wedding ceremony. With the ease of COVID-19 restrictions, the couple decided to tie the knot in the public sphere on October 4. We wish the couple a happy married life ahead!
