Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look no less than royals in the latest wedding PICS

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are the newest married couple in Bollywood. For the past couple of days, these two have been stealing all the limelight for their wedding functions. Richa and Ali have just concluded their fairytale wedding ceremony and the pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding have taken over social media. Fans are going gaga over the power couple and cannot stop blessing the newlyweds. Today taking to his Instagram handle Ali shared a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremonies to thank everyone.

In the first picture, we can see Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look royal in their unique attire. Both of them held hands. Richa looked down while Ali could not keep his eyes away from her. In the next picture, Ali and Richa were seen hugging each other. In the next couple of pictures, we can only see the happy faces of Richa and Ali. Sharing these pictures, Ali wrote, “We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It's been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience to take in all the love that’s pouring in.”

Check out Ali Fazal’s pictures: