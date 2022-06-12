Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha share update on impending wedding; Open up on producing films with all-girl crew.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are like two peas in a pod. When the couple are not filming their respective projects, they are busy working on producing films with some path-breaking initiatives. In a recent chat with ETimes, Richa and Ali were asked about working with an all-female crew for their upcoming production Girls Will Be Girls.

When asked the reason behind that decision, Ali said, "This particular challenge came out of necessity. When we began our project Girls Will Be Girls, the movie which we will be shooting in October, we realized that we wanted an all-girl crew as much as we could. Suddenly we looked at the light department and realized that there was nobody. I mean in the last five years, female cinematographers have emerged. We decided to search. There were only a couple of female gaffers. Otherwise, there was nobody. That’s when Tanya, one of our associates, came up with the idea, why can’t we do this?"

He further added, "Richa can elaborate about this whole program. We made an announcement and about 40-50 girls applied for this. We chose 10. We are very excited. I think this is a starting foundation for this particular demand. The idea is to champion these few who can eventually champion more and to create a system where this is normalized. Right now, there are no girls in focus, grip or lights departments. First, you have to create a pit to lay down the foundation."

Echoing similar thoughts, Richa said, "Shuchi (director of Girls Will Be Girls) wanted an all-female crew. Because she had directed a short film with an all-female crew. She said it was easy for her to work on that project. So, she said she wanted to do the same in the feature film. The thing is that the perception needs to change."

Recounting his own experience, Ali Fazal said, "It’s happening in the west. My film Kandahar was lit by a female gaffer. Our line producers were women. And this was in Saudi Arabia where nobody had shot before. You know, there were people from 65 countries on our set. Our action team was Bulgarian, camera team was Spanish. These are geographically different people. Men and women were all equal during the shoot. This is a starting stage of normalizing that in our industry."

Ali and Richa's Impending Marriage

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ali and Richa have been pushing their wedding. The actress had admitted that she wants a big celebration. When asked about their D-Day, Richa said, "This year. We are trying to fix the dates. Iss saal toh karni padegi (We will have to get hitched this year) (laughs)."

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have SURPRISING reactions after Farah Khan says former has found ‘someone else’