Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha soak in the rich culture of Saudi Arabia as they visit ancient city Hegra.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one more Bollywood couple who have been waiting to tie the knot. The couple have been pushing their wedding plans owing to the pandemic but they did move in together. On Friday, Ali Fazal took to social media to share some glimpses from his first trip of 2022. Ali and Richa jetted off to Saudi Arabia and spent some time amidst an ancient city's ruins.

Taking to Instagram, Ali Fazal dropped a video from his trip featuring Richa, the city's ruins and a whole lot of sand. From the city's food to getting an aerial view of Saudi Arabia's ancient city Hegra, Ali and Richa did it all. Sharing the video, Ali wrote, "BECAUSE thats how its done. You walk to your chopper , get onto it. Land in the middle of a 2000 year old fiasco.. get into a jeep and go see Royalty buried in tombs. #Hegra #alula lots more to share."

The actor further called girlfriend Richa a 'wonderful clown' as he added, "i start with this cuz finally i can have fun - this wonderful clown is here with me .. @therichachadha .. thank @blueabaya for making all of it just so amazing and immersive. Thanks suleiman for the indepth education of it all."

Check out Ali and Richa's Hegra adventures:

On the work front, Ali Fazal will soon be seen in his next Hollywood project alongside Gal Gadot in Death On The Nile. Meanwhile, Ali and Richa have also started their own production house named Pushing Buttons.

