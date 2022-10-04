Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Wedding: Couple look like royalty in new PICS from their D-day

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been dating for around a decade, are all set to tie the knot on October 4, 2022. The couple wrapped up their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi on Monday. Pinkvilla earlier had exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. Now, the soon-to-be-marred couple shared new pictures on their social media from their Lucknow celebration which was characterised by true Royal Awadhi style.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look their elegant best in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo complimented each other with Ali in a paneled gold and beige sherwani and Richa in an off-white outfit. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote: "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli," while Richa added: "I got you." Recently, the duo flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa.