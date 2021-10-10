Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s arrest row

It was earlier reported that education tech platform Byju has stopped all advertisements featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Several of SRK’s fans and his industry colleagues came out in his support via social media. Popular television and film actor Nakuul Mehta reacted to the news by writing, “Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's”. Actress Anjana Sukhani also reacted to the news on Twitter by writing, “Dear brands, @iamsrk’s popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing... Don’t underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond.”

Ali Fazal took to Twitter and wrote, “By‘e’ju… Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headphones today.” Several other members of the film industry tweeted in support of SRK. Vishal quote-tweeted a tweet asking how many who have worked with SRK are standing up with him in these times. He wrote, “If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up.”

Prolific actor and comedian Shekhar Suman wrote about SRK, “When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father”.

