Ali Fazal backs Richa Chadha after she takes legal action against Payal Ghosh: I believe in truth & justice

Richa Chadha has recently sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh after the latter dragged her name in Anurag Kashyap's case. Here's what Ali Fazal has to say about the same.

Payal Ghosh has recently made headlines after she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment a few days back. The actress alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her badly. Not only that, but she also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO while seeking for help in the matter. Ghosh reportedly said that her security is at risk. She also took the names of Richa Chadha, , and Mahie Gill and claimed Kashyap said they are just a call away.

Now, this did not go well with Richa Chadha, who has decided to take the matter through a legal procedure. She has reportedly also sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh that the latter has allegedly refused to accept. Chadha’s beau Ali Fazal has now come out in her support and has shared a post on Instagram while talking about the same. He has also shared a screenshot of her press release. She condemns the use of her name in the case in the same.

Ali Begins by stating that Richa Chadha had to go through this ordeal despite standing up for women. He further adds that her resilience, kindness, and empathy have touched many people. The Fukrey actor then says that he believes she won’t stop standing up for women in need, especially the ones who have lost their voices within patriarchal setups. He writes, “I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility.” Ali Fazal ends the note by saying that he loves Richa and that he is always going to be with her.

