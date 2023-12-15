Ali Fazal calls his movie Khamoshiyan ‘cheap horror film’, REVEALS it wasn’t supposed to be spooky initially

Over the years, actor Ali Fazal has explored several genres including comedy, romance, and more. While the actor has now come a long way in his career, he recently went into a flashback to recall the early days of his career and opined on his movie Khamoshiyan, which was a horror thriller film.

It was only recently that the actor called the movie a ‘cheap horror film’ and labeled it ‘bad’. He also recalled how it was originally created with the intent of not keeping it spooky. However, things took a turn and Khamoshiyan turned out to be a horror movie.

Ali Fazal shares though Khamoshiyan had a weak plot, its songs were ‘amazing’

Ali is known for his versatile choices of films. Recently, he appeared in an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel and recalled Khamoshiyan days. Calling the movie a ‘bad film’ and a ‘cheap horror film’, Fazal recalled the way Vikram Bhatt took over the movie and made it a horror one. “Vikram Bhatt came on board to shadow direct this other boy Karan (Darra, director),” he said.

Notably, Vikram Bhatt is known for creating some remarkable horror films in Bollywood. While Khamoshiyan was not created with the intent of adding the horror genre to it, after Bhatt came on board, it was converted to a spooky thriller. “It turned into this really cheap horror film but the songs were amazing. And the songs turned out to be big Arijit hits,” said Ali Fazal.

Into the personal front of Ali Fazal…

While the actor undoubtedly delivers unblemished performances on the big screen, on the personal front, Fazal is the most doting husband to his wife and actress Richa Chadha. The duo got hitched to each other in 2022 and since then, they have never skipped opportunities to shower each other with love.

In an interview with News18 Showsha earlier, Chadha had discussed her inter-faith marriage with Ali Fazal and shared that the duo did not face any pressure from their families, considering they were liberal. She also mentioned that the husband and wife duo had a gala time at their wedding and neither of them felt pressured due to their inter-faith wedding.

