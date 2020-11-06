Ali Fazal channels inner poet as he & Richa Chadha visit Egyptian Pyramids: Mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain

Ali Fazal revealed that he and Richa Chadha went all out and behaved like proper tourists as they clicked pictures just like tourists click at Taj Mahal in India.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are making sure to make the most of their time in Egypt as they are mixing work and leisure. Apart from attending a prestigious film festival, the lovers took time out to visit the ancient and historic Egyptian pyramids. And this trip to the pyramids made it to their Instagram as the actors professed their love via their photos and captions. Ali Fazal revealed that he and Richa went all out and behaved like proper tourists as they clicked pictures just like tourists click at Taj Mahal in India.

He channeled his inner poet and even wrote a few sweet words for Richa. Sharing a picture with the majestic pyramids in the background, Ali wrote, "We did it. Just in time for the pyramids . I specifically told the guy to take the most touristy photos imaginable. Jaisa taj mahal pe lete hain sab log. @therichachadha .. display nahi izhaar hai. Baaki sab bekaar hai. Yahi toh hai saathi. Iss mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain. Poetry sasti hai.. lekin dil se fankaar hain. Love from Misr."

Whereas, Richa was all praise for her partner as she wrote how Ali is the 'best travel partner'. The actress also shared a series of photos and mentioned how 'humbling' her experience was. "If you think Guddu is all about guns, he’s got you fooled.... he’s the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (bandaids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be?!"

Take a look at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's posts on their visit to the pyramids in Egypt:

