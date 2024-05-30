Ali Fazal drops big hint about Mirzapur 3 after fan asks ‘Panchayat 3 nahi dekhunga to chalega kya?’

Mirzapur gained critical acclaim for its thrilling and suspenseful story. After two hit seasons, the makers are finally returning with the show's third season. Now and then, the makers and star cast drop hints about the show, creating anticipation among the fans. Recently, Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, took to Twitter and responded to a fan query by dropping a major hint about the show as well. Scroll down to read more!

Alia Fazal drops new hint about Mirzapur season 3

A user took to Twitter and asked Ali Fazal, "Panchayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya? Waiting for Mirzapur actually @alifazal9." Ali Fazal responded by dropping a major hint about Mirzapur Season 3. He replied, "Watch Panchayat, it has a big hidden clue for MIRZAPUR SEASON 3."

Have a look at the post here:

About Mirzapur Season 3

Recently, the makers of Mirzapur and team celebrated the wrap of the third season's shooting, alongside an announcement event on March 19 that teased the new season. The third chapter will star will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha and Isha Talwar among others.

Mirzapur Season 1 premiered in November 2018, followed by the second installment in October 2020. Despite the dramatic demise of Munna Tripathi by the second season's end, speculations abound regarding the character's possible return in the third season. However, all rumors will find resolution with Divyenndu's clarification.

About Panchayat Season 3

As per Pinkvilla's review, the series retains the essence of its previous seasons, which is reason enough to watch it. However, the writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is. Also, there are pacing issues that need to be addressed.

Panchayat Season 3, crafted by writer Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, follows its predecessors. The inaugural season debuted in 2020, succeeded by its second installment in 2022. The series is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

