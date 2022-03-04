Ali Fazal drops out of Fukrey 3 days before shoot due to packed filming schedule: Report

Fukrey 3 is all set to roll this month but the film will be going on floors without one key member. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Ali Fazal has dropped out of Fukrey 3 citing a packed filming schedule. Ali, who has been a pivotal character in the Fukrey series, won't be seen in the third instalment as he has dedicated his dates to Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.

Sources revealed to the portal that Ali Fazal is busy with Khufiya and thus he was left with no option but to let go of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial Fukrey 3 as it goes on floors next week. “Ali was busy till early February with the shoot of Kandahar, and promotions of Death on the Nile. Keeping his commitments in mind, Vishal sir lined up Khufiya for February," a source said.

Fukrey 3 has already been delayed due to the pandemic. The source added, "Meanwhile, Mrighdeep got the combination dates of Richa, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh, and is eager to roll Fukrey 3. It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but Ali won’t be a part of it as he is busy with the thriller till March-end.”

Elaborating on whether Ali's character will be replaced in Fukrey 3, the source added that the makers will justify his absence. "The story will be tweaked to justify Ali’s absence. He won’t be replaced," the source said.

Ali Fazal was most recently seen in the Hollywood flick Death On The Nile and also shot for Kandahar last month.

