Ali Fazal FINALLY breaks silence on his absence from Fukrey 3

The popular comedy franchise Fukrey is coming back with its third installment. Fans had been eagerly waiting for any update about the next installment, and the posters of Fukrey 3 were finally released a few days ago. The original cast has come together once again for Fukrey 3. While Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha were seen in the posters, fans couldn’t help but notice that one of the main characters from the previous films, Zafar, played by Ali Fazal, was missing. Now, Ali Fazal has finally opened up about the same, confirming that he will not be a part of Fukrey 3.

Ali Fazal addressed his absence from the posters of Fukrey 3, and released a statement in which he said, "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi. Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Everyone is asking whether Zafar will return or not. But sorry, not this time. Zafar sometimes also has to become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)”

However, all hope isn’t lost! Ali Fazal added that he will be back sometime in the future. “Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," the actor added.