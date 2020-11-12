Ali Fazal fondly remembers his late mum on her birthday: Miloonga ek din, intezaar rahega

Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood photo with his late mum as he fondly remembered her on her birthday. Take a look below.

The year 2020 has been a bag of mixed emotions for actor Ali Fazal. From his impending wedding to actress and girlfriend Richa Chadha to losing his mum a few months ago, the actor has seen quite a few ups and downs. He also has made headlines for his work not just in India but internationally as well. Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood photo with his mum as he fondly remembered her on her birthday.

Sharing the picture, the Mirzapur actor even penned a heartfelt and beautifully written note that will stir a few emotions. Ali's note read, "Happy Birthday my love. I do it. I do it everyday - i wake up and wear a face and make it smile a little . Enough to entertain them all. How long? , only time will tell. I miss you terribly, every hour every day because it was left undone, all of it. Thats the truth of it really."

He continued, "Everything we dreamt of .. the houses we built, the tales we ‘taled’ heh.. the lives we lived and the ones we didnt. But we survived .. only u n i aside. . Then i lost you before i lost you again. And found you And then you left again . Well played. So here’s a little birthday wish if thats worth anything among other cliches. . . You get the last laugh missy. Be good. Miloonga ek din- intezaar rahega . Bas yahi hai. Love you, Ali.

Ps - yes i got them singing shamelessly right now - ma baker (BoneyM) and The winner takes it all - Abba. Aur ek chhota cake."

Take a look at Ali Fazal's heartfelt post for his late mum:

Ali's post was loved by many including girlfriend Richa Chadha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza and Pulkit Samrat among others.

