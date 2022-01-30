Ali Fazal gets candid about finding work in Hollywood and Hindi films: Got to throw yourself in the right pit

Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release for his next major Hollywood project with Death On The Nile. The actor has already made some serious noise on social media. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal opened up about how the industry is making headway, Hindi films and his production house with partner and actress Richa Chadha.

Speaking about his Hollywood and Hindi projects, the actor said, "Getting to work with Vishal Bhardwaj is every actor’s dream and then sharing screen notes in Kandhar with Gerard Butler and other guys is fun. I think the turf has gotten bigger and there is a lot more to give than we were led on to believe from our side." While he has more than one Hollywood project in the pipeline, Ali will also be seen in Fukrey 3.

When asked if his journey as a South Asian actor in the West has been a difficult one in terms of finding work, Ali Fazal said, "It’s been a journey of finding the right foothold. You got to throw yourself in the right pit. At times, projects are specify, like I can’t possibly start shooting for Mission Impossible as it is a Tom Cruise film. But with a film like Death On The Nile, the studio decided on a blind casting. Earlier my character was played by Geroge Kennedy and the character was older so the age was reduced. The colour didn’t bother anyone, so all these changes were exciting. In a weird way, the world is uniting and yet it is not. So, we have to slot ourselves to make headway."

While he continues to bag projects, Ali and Richa's first production titled Girls Will Be Girls recently received funding under the Aid aux cinemas du monde, a grant handed out by France’s Centre National du Cinema (CNC) and Institut Francais. Commenting on the same, an ecstatic Ali said, "Richa and I are most excited about this and with the grant, we are taking baby steps. Experimentation on all kinds of mediums is our goal and we are looking to work with likeminded and not so likeminded artists."

The couple's impending wedding is also on the cards.

