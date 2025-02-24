Ali Fazal hails Richa Chadha’s ‘hard’ step to leave daughter behind as Girls Will Be Girls wins John Cassavetes Award

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production Girls Will Be Girls has brought global recognition to India. The film made history by securing the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards. This marks a groundbreaking achievement, as it is the first Indian film to receive this honor. Ali took to Instagram and shared his reaction to the win. He also praised wifey for taking the hard step of leaving their daughter alone for the first time.

Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared his reaction after the win. The post read, "GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS WINS THE Prestigious JOHN CASEVETTES AWARD at the independant spirits awards @filmindependent !! I think its not too shabby a journey - From Winning Sundance to Closing it with the Spirit awards. Heres just how i was feeling , ( sorry for the allergies, sinuses are my season) - i know how hard it was for you @therichachadha to leave our baby girl and travel - i’ll just say “Loreal” . And “Tuh”."

See the post here:

The post continued, "The girls are bringing back home the trophies.. and i just want to say how proud i feel being part of this beautiful journey along with our fellow co conspirators.. all across the board. Big big moment for INDIA.. and cinema in general here if i may be shameless enough to say so.. from Payals All we imagine to Kiran rao’s lapata, from Anuja to Baksho Bondi. “All eyes on independant”. Maybe not today, but one day when we pile up enough good things and when they look back, they might just stop and go “ hey, we had’em all along”."

Advertisement

This award category is presented each year to the finest film produced on a budget of less than 1 million dollar. The announcement of Girls Will Be Girls as the winner was among the most significant highlights of the night, alongside other major victors such as Anora and Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.

Helmed by Shuchi Talati as both director and writer, Girls Will Be Girls also serves as the debut production venture for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under their banner, Pushing Buttons Studios.

The film premiered on Prime Video India on December 18, 2024, and has garnered widespread critical acclaim, with many praising it as one of the finest coming-of-age, women-centric films to emerge from India.