Ali Fazal heaps praise on Khufiya co-star Tabu as wife Richa Chadha teases ‘You have a crush on her…’

Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film Khufiya was recently released on OTT on October 5. Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles, the film is loosely based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape To Nowhere. The film, as well as the performances of the actors in Khufiya, are being lauded by the viewers. Now, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram account to share some stills from Khufiya with Tabu. He heaped praises on her, lauding her acting skills. Richa Chadha’s comment on the post is unmissable!

Richa Chadha teases Ali Fazal, reveals he has a crush on Khufiya co-star Tabu

Sharing stills from Khufiya with Tabu, Ali Fazal wrote that Tabu shines in the film. He expressed his admiration for her acting chops. “Bas . Kehdiya jo kehna thha. baatein toh sab bana lete hain..baaton se yaad aaya - Tabassum , you shine . So good so good. Need I say.. my admiration for your craft never seizes to amaze,” wrote Ali Fazal, in his Instagram caption. Ali’s wife and actress Richa Chadha commented on the post and teased Ali. She wrote, “Hahaha you have a crush on her like every man and I told her hahahaha.” Replying to Richa’s comment, Tillotama Shome wrote, “@therichachadha and every woman.”

Meanwhile, Tabu also commented on Ali Fazal’s post, and in turn, praised Ali’s performance in Khufiya. She commented, “Love love and lots of love and hugs. This is so lovely. You are so so good in Khufiya.” Richa Chadha replied to Tabu’s comment, and wrote, “@tabutiful Behosh ho jayega.”

Check out the post, and the comments on Ali Fazal’s post below!

In Khufiya, Tabu plays the role of Krishna Mehra, an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), who is assigned to track down a mole in the agency selling India’s defense secrets to the CIA. Khufiya released on Netflix, on October 5.

