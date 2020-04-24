Ali Fazal on his proposal to Richa Chadha: I thought it was the right moment, the best place on the planet

Ali Fazal opens up about his proposal to girlfriend Richa Chadha, about thanking the stars for postponing their wedding and more. Read to know more

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for a while now. The two met on the sets of comedy film Fukrey in 2013. After constant speculations, the duo shared an adorable post on social media making their relationship Intsa official. As we all know, they were supposed to tie the knot in April this year, however, the date has been postponed now owing to the COVID-19 crisis. As per a report in TOI, the couple has pushed their wedding date to October and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Ali opened up about his proposal to his girlfriend Richa. Speaking on it he said that it happened so randomly. Honestly, he didn’t even have a ring and just thought it was the right moment, the best place on the planet and he thought he doesn't want to miss this chance. And was so s**t scared, even though Ali and Richa had discussed it before. It was sweet. This is probably the first time he had spoken about this. Ali further stated, "No matter how close you are, that moment is always scary, right? The girl might say “Sorry yaar... Ek minute rakhna zara” (laughs).”

Talking about their marriage being postponed due to Coronavirus, the Fukrey actor said that it made them think. They thank their stars though because they were so unorganised and had not made the payments yet, so they got saved. They were so unplanned! It was a bit of a bummer but Ali looks at it this way that the universe wanted them to celebrate it with everyone in the new world post this.

As per a statement from the couple, the two will be getting married in the latter half of 2020. The statement read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

