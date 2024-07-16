Ali Fazal holds Richa Chadha's baby bump in new PICS; mom-to-be thanks husband for being her 'partner on this incredible journey'

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to embark on a new journey as they will embrace parenthood for the first time very soon. The mom-to-be often shares pictures of her flaunting baby bum on her social media account.

Today, July 16, Richa made a heartwarming post featuring her husband and penned a sweet note.

Richa Chadha's new pictures flaunting baby bump

A while ago, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures. The post features her radiating pregnancy glow.

In the pictures, we can see Ali Fazal holding her baby bump while the mom-to-be rests herself on his lap. Sharing the pictures, she penned, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

She also mentioned that the reason behind turning off the comment section for the post is because this is the most private thing she has posted.

Have a look:

Ali Fazal talks about his marriage with Richa Chadha

In a recent interview with DNA, Ali Fazal opened up about his marriage to Richa Chadha. He said that marriage has changed him and that too, for the better, Ali said, "She keeps me grounded. Marriage is all about laundas getting civilized."

Sharing his life post-marriage, the Mirzapur 3 actor stated that he shares things and also pays bills. He has been someone always interested in doing puzzles, solving Rubik’s cube, and playing chess. "But suddenly it’s like, wow, I just pulled off this one transaction that was a monthly thing. It’s like I am responsible now," Ali stated.

Meanwhile, on February 9, the parents-to-be revealed the news that they are going to welcome their first baby soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3,” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

