Ali Fazal is a man on mission to hide daughter Zuneyra’s face as he jets off with Richa Chadha; don’t miss Mirzapur actor’s fun banter with paps
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are off on vacation with their daughter Zuneyra. Spotted at the airport, Ali’s playful antics to shield her from the paparazzi are unmissable.
Bollywood duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who embraced parenthood in July 2024 with the arrival of their daughter Zuneyra, were recently spotted at the airport with their little one. However, it was Ali’s fun-loving antics to divert the paparazzi's attention away from his baby girl that truly grabbed the limelight.
A viral video captures Ali Fazal stepping out of a car in a laid-back look, sporting a black t-shirt, grey pants, glasses, a red headband, and his hair tied back in a ponytail. Carrying a backpack and flashing smiles, he playfully engages with the paparazzi before cheekily admitting, “Aap hi logo ko distract kar ra hoon,” as he heads off.
Richa Chadha follows, carrying their baby girl Zuneyra. Dressed casually in a white oversized t-shirt, pink pants, white sneakers, and glasses, her look serves major airport style inspiration. Their daughter, adorable in a blue denim jumpsuit and a pink winter cap, remains shielded from the cameras as Richa carefully hides her face while Ali requests the paparazzi not to click her photos.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first crossed paths while working together on Fukrey. In September 2022, they revealed plans for an eco-conscious wedding. The couple exchanged vows on October 4, 2022 in Lucknow.
Last year, the couple delighted fans by introducing their daughter in a heartfelt joint Instagram post. They referred to it as their 'biggest collaboration', expressing gratitude for their blessings and acknowledging how their little one had filled their lives with joy and kept them wonderfully busy.
On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
On the other hand, Ali, last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup ahead. He will star in Rakht Brahmand, a period fantasy thriller directed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and produced by Raj & DK.
The actor is also part of Anurag Basu's ensemble film Metro...In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
