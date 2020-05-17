Ali Fazal on marriage to Richa Chadha post lockdown: I think we will celebrate with the world

While the lockdown has postponed the celebrations indefinitely, actor Ali Fazal seems optimistic about the near future. Read on to know more.

If it wasn't for the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood would have witnessed at least two weddings in the months of April and May. On one hand, and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were supposed to tie the knot in a destination wedding. On the other, Fukrey actors and couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, were slated to get married. While the lockdown has postponed the celebrations indefinitely, actor Ali Fazal seems optimistic about the near future.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that Richa and he definitely plan on celebrating but only when things go back to the new normal. He confirmed that the wedding has indeed been pushed indefinitely. "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps," Fazal revealed.

He also added that he is using this time to dabble in writing and is currently working on a script. "It’s a period film, with a bittersweet quality to it, a slice-of-life story which cherishes life. At a time like this, it’s necessary to look at life from a fresh perspective and I hope I am able to do that with this film. It’s a work in progress, let’s see how it turns out," the actor said.

